FC’s Hornets declared national champions!

After Fullerton College’s Hornet’s were declared California Community College Athletic Association Champions Saturday, Dec. 10 they were named the 2016 JCFootball.com / JC Grid-Wire National Champions. In a second poll done by Rivals JCGridiron.com, the Hornets were named co-champions alongside the Kansas Garden City College Beaver’s.

The Hornet’s head football coach Tim Byrnes that it feels great to have been declared national champions, that the only trouble this season was with the game against Saddleback College but that his team learned from that game. Byrnes goal next season is to “recruit a lot of kids” and to make sure his players continue to transfer.

The JCFootball.com national rankings put the Hornet’s as number one due to the CCCAA Championship win “and overall body of work tipped the scales ever so slightly in their favor.” with the record of 12 wins to 1 loss. In this poll, Garden City ranked second, with 11 wins and 0 losses.

However, the JCGridiron.com rankings put the Hornets in a tie with Garden City because “on paper, both teams had impressive resumes to brag about.”

JCGridiron.com writer Brad Hosieth commented that he would have liked to see both teams play each other to decide who is the victor in their rankings.

“It’s a shame we can’t get Fullerton and Garden City together to decide things on the field,” Hoseith wrote, “but for now those decisions are left to guys like me sitting behind a computer.”

No matter what, Hornets are now declared national champions and will come back next year hopefully for another championship season.

