Feliz martes del Taco (Happy Taco Tuesday)

Tacos are a staple in traditional Mexican diets, and have made their way into American’s hearts and stomachs.

Tuesdays’ have been deemed “Taco Tuesday” by restaurants and patrons alike, however, this week’s Tuesday is special.

National Taco Day celebrates the long history of tacos, from the silver mines of Mexico, to Styrofoam to-go boxes from taquerias in L.A.

The traditional taco is believed to have originated from miners in Mexico, originally named tacos de minero.

Easy to hold, quick to eat and full of flavor tacos have taken over the U.S.. Taco Bell is accredited with bringing the taco mainstream to Americans in 1962 when they opened their first location in California.

Whether the taco is filled with chicken, beef, fish or even tongue, there’s a taco out there for everyone to enjoy.

