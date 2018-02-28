Film Festival at Fox Theater to show films by Fullerton College students

The 16mm films of Fullerton College students will be shown at the renown Fox Theater on Friday, March 2, during Downtown Fullerton’s monthly Art Walk.

Film students Marlowe Lewis-Mahon and Alexander Leto have put together the Film Festival so that the Fullerton College program may exhibit pieces of 16mm in the old projection booth to bring to life the art of filmmaking.

Some of the films are hand crafted and edited reels that students have diligently and intricately pieced together.

“Fullerton College is the last school to offer a class that involves 16mm film, or any film at all for that matter,” Lewis-Mahon explained. “We figured if we started showing student films in the theater, it would bring attention to the renovations as well as the dying art of 16mm filmmaking and the FJC film program.”

The showcase will be presented in the historic Fox Theater which is currently undergoing renovations. This building has been a part of Fullerton’s thriving arts and culture for over 90 years.

It has an Italian Renaissance inspired architectural design that was created by architect Raymond M. Kennedy who also designed the Grauman’s Chinese and Egyptian Theatre’s in Hollywood.

“Most of the wall murals and décor are still intact so I think everyone will enjoy seeing the theater in operation,” Lewis-Mahon said.

Along with the 16mm films that will be projected, the theaters lobby will be showcasing photography from Fullerton College students and art from the March Art Walk.

The festival will last from 6-10 p.m.

Admission is free and there will be popcorn and other refreshments provided to enhance the film experience.

For more information or inquiries on submitting art work, contact the Fox Theater via email at foxfullertonfilms@gmail.com.

