Five things to do this Spring Break

Fullerton College students are heading into spring break and might be looking for ways to take a break from their hard work and rejuvenate.

Thankfully, the city of Fullerton provides many springtime activities to enjoy for students and families alike. Here are just a few:

1. Fullerton Arboretum

If you’re looking for a scenic, meditative experience, you can attend Yoga in The Garden, a weekly event hosted every Saturday by the Fullerton Arboretum. Two women, Cosette Deza and Sarah Starr, take turns teaching classes each week. Deza’s class runs every first, third and fifth Saturday. Cosette’s runs every second and fourth. The event starts at 10 a.m. and is $15 per person. In addition, the arboretum will have a Free Nature Tour on May 26 from 10-11 a.m.. Students will be back in school by then, but it is still a nice activity for the spring. For more information, call: 667-278-3407.

2. Muckenthaler Culture Center

This mansion built in 1924 was donated to the city of Fullerton by Harold Muckenthaler in 1965 as a cultural center. Since then, it has been the host of many inspiring events, such as H2OMG! A Watercolor Experience. This event is an art exhibit consisting of conventional pieces and some that are more daring. Organized with the National Watercolor Society, it runs until April 8 at 4 p.m.

3. Springfield Banquet and Conference Center

If you’re in the mood for a truly elegant experience, the Springfield Banquet and Conference Center hosts an afternoon tea in their Spring Tea Garden. Choose from a variety of decadent teas and sweet treats. It runs every Thursday to Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more info call 714-447-0579 or email info@springfieldbanquet.com

4. Maverick Theater

The Maverick Theater is a great local community theater. They present a range of different productions. This spring, a familiar character is brought to the stage in Holmes and Watson. This story takes place three years after Sherlock fell from Reichenback Falls. The performance lasts from March 16 to April 22. Tickets are $25 or $10 for students with I.D.

5. Downtown Fullerton

If you’re looking for some dining experiences, downtown Fullerton is known for its range of different cuisines. Bourbon Street Bar and Grill and Tranquil Tea Lounge are just a few. As per usual, on Taco Tuesday, Matador Cantina has good deals on tacos and is a nice hangout for friends and family.

Whatever you decide to do this spring break, remember to support local businesses, restaurants and attend city events.

It is a great way to stay in touch with the community and relax while school is out.

0 Shares









