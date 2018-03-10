Former Hornets football player Christian Yanos passes

The Hornets are mourning the loss of national champion Christian Yanos who passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 after finishing practice with University of Saint Mary in Kansas.
Yanos, attended Sunny Hills High School before joining the Fullerton College Hornets this past semester. As a freshman offensive lineman, he played for the undefeated Fullerton College national championship team and received a scholarship from the University of Saint Mary.
Yanos transferred to the University of Saint Mary at the start of the spring semester, and he was a football signee studying digital communications. During his first practice as a Spire, Christian collapsed on the practice field.
“Christian was such a great kid, great to be around, always smiling and a great football player. He was the guy who came out and worked hard so he could make something of his life and that’s why this news is so hard. He was just awesome, always excited and the team was grateful for the time they got to spend with him,” said Hornets head coach Tim Byrnes.
Christian Yanos had success as an athlete, and his legacy as a national champion with the Hornets and as a Spire will live on.
“Around the campus, he was well known for his beaming smile, which seemed to be a permanent feature. In his short time here, Christian left a lasting impression on many. This was a wonderful young man, with a bright future ahead of him,” said University of Saint Mary President Sister Diane Steele.
Services for Christian Yanos will be held on Saturday, March 10 at Granada Heights Friends Church in La Mirada at 10 a.m.
If you would like to help support the family in their time of need, please feel free to do so here.
