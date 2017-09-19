  • - Advertisement -

Fullerton appoints new police chief

Samantha Storrey Posted On September 19, 2017
Fullerton Police Department welcomed new Chief David Hendricks to the team over the summer.

Hendricks began his career with the City of Long Beach in 1992 as a part-time dispatcher for the Marine Patrol, while completing his studies in criminal justice at California State University, Long Beach.

Chief Hendricks

New Fullerton Police Chief Photo credit: Fullerton Police Department

After graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Long Beach in December of 1993 he was hired as a police officer.

His prior commands included Youth Services, North Patrol and Internal Affairs Divisions.

Hendricks went on to receive a Master of Public Administration from Andrew Jackson University, and is a graduate of the 229th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Hendricks was with the Long Beach Police Department 24 years, his final title was that of Deputy Chief of Police.

While Hendricks was deputy chief he oversaw 873 sworn officers and 396 civilian support staff according to Long Beach Police Department.

Since previous Police Chief Dan Hughes, retired in November, the Fullerton Police Department has been headed by Interim Chief David Hinig and acting chief, Capt. John Siko.

Hendricks officially began in August.

“I’m really looking forward to immersing myself in the community, in becoming part of this community,” said Hendricks.

