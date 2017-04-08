Fullerton Art Walk brings back color to the heart of Downtown Fullerton

The Fullerton Art Walk was a success as waves of attendees got the chance to see scores of unique works throughout the town Friday, April 7.

During the first Friday of every month, there is an art walk event that takes place throughout different venues scattered around the center of the downtown area.

These venues display different pieces and themes of art. The event takes place from 6pm to 10pm; although, this time varies for each specific venue as they are independently owned.

“I know how much work goes into making it look different every single month. It is an extraordinary event for just a few hours once a month so if you miss it, you miss it which makes it extra special,” said Katherine England, a Fullerton resident who has been attending for years.

There are over 20 venue participants in the Fullerton Art Walk. This means that along with taking a stroll and enjoying inspirational and unique pieces of art, visitors also experienced Downtown Fullerton as the nightlife destination it is known for.

Some of these venues include Tranquil Tea Lounge, Vino Nostra, Unity Salon, Green Bliss Cafe and Hapa Cupcakes with the real anchor of the art walk being the Magoski Arts Colony.

Michael Magoski has owned a big portion of a warehouse for around a decade, which is now part of The Magoski Arts Colony, before he started putting up walls and canvases to give other artists a chance to display their art during the start of the Fullerton Art Walk since many artists can not purchase their own studio.

The Magoski Arts Colony was a part of the twelve original venues to kick off the Fullerton Art Walk on March 2010.

“I simply see myself as a conduit of the inspiration and creativity here,” Magoski said as he pointed to the art around the room. “I encourage people to channel their creativity and their imagination and facilitate the actual manifestation of a reality of that exists inside the mind.”

In The Magoski Arts Colony, there was an opening reception of the next art exhibit this month at Hibbleton Gallery and it was entitled “My Failure as a Horse: new works by Dakota Noot.” .

Noot makes an effort to translate the tension between North Dakota and California. His goal is to have his personal experience be universal, even if it fails according to his description on the project.

Another art feature that stood out was the banners that were displayed all throughout the venues.

“When this started 900 years ago, Buddhist monks would print from carved wood blocks a sacred text onto banners that eventually turned into these flags and then into prayers and personal mantras that would be shared between villages. When they are printed and hung, they believed that the wind spreads the blessings throughout the land,” said Anna Hansen, the artist behind the creation of this Tibetan inspired project.

“I built this project to involve other artists’ intents and blessings, along with their hopes and what they would bless upon their community. Collectively, there are 30 different artists and we made a thousand different flags to put through the building to share our love with the Fullerton art community”.

The atmosphere of the event changes as one attendee goes from one venue to another. While viewing art at The Magoski Arts Colony, large amounts of people can be seen indoors having a conversation of the art or greeting familiar faces while soul music can be heard at a distance.

At the Night Owl, visitors can enjoy the art in the outdoors while listening to talented musicians performing live during Mic Night.

“Fullerton hasn’t been known for our Progressive art stance” England said. “But now here it is”.

For more information on this monthly event, view their website.

