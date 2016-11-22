Fullerton can’t get enough Poke

Poke is traditionally a raw fish salad, commonly served in Hawaiian cuisine as an appetizer. With its popularity spanning all over California and the East Coast, it has now become servable as an entrée.

Poke restaurants are built in the assembly line fashion, where customers can mix and match to create and customize their own bowls in a sequence of steps.

Customers start off by picking a base of rice or salad for your bowl, then they choose a preference of seafood: salmon, tuna, albacore, yellow tail, shrimp or even octopus for the really ambitious.

Following the choice of fish are the different sauces: ponzu, sesame oil, or their spicy sauces in different levels. Customers could add a variety of toppings and sides with the most common being green or white onions, cucumbers, edamame, crab meat, and avocado.

Finally, customers can finish it off with ginger, sesame seeds, masago (fish eggs), or nori (dried seaweed).

This dish has become increasingly popular especially in Orange County, with Fullerton being home to five distinct poke restaurants, each with their own unique features.

Pokicraft: 444 N Harbor Blvd. Suite 104 Fullerton, CA 92832

Pokicraft can be found right in the middle of Wahoo’s Fish tacos and Starbucks in Downtown Fullerton. This small family-owned business just had its Grand Opening this year, so go down to try what they have to offer in their new poke bowls.

The Poke Co.: 115 E. Commonwealth Ave. Unit B Fullerton, CA 92832

The Poke Co. is a small location placed between Choux Creme and Roadkill Ranch and Boutique in Downtown Fullerton. This poke location offers seven of their very own homemade sauces and a wide variety of spices and toppings in their spice bar.

Fins Poke Fusion: 513 N Harbor Blvd Fullerton, CA 92832

Right across Harbor Blvd from the Fox Theatre, you can find Fins Poke Fusion, best known as the first poke restaurant to have a drive-thru. Customers can pick from Fins’ pre-designed signature bowls or create their own.

Poke Express by Honda-Ya: 2504 E Chapman Ave Fullerton, CA 92831

Stemming from the Japanese Izakaya chain of restaurants, Poke Express in Fullerton also just had its Grand Opening this year. This location can be found in the College Plaza right off of Chapman Ave. next to the Thai restaurant, Thailandia.

Cloud – Poke and Snow: 229 E Commonwealth Ave Ste E Fullerton, CA 92832

Not only does this location serve poke, but it also offers shaved snow, açaí bowls, fresh squeezed juices, smoothies, frappe, coffee and boba to compliment your entrée.

Cloud doesn’t just sell by the bowl, but “poke” by the pound too. They order fresh, non-frozen fish a few days in advanced so customers can receive the best quality taste.

Make sure to go down to any of these Fullerton restaurants near you to enjoy a fresh new bowl of poke.

