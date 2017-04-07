Fullerton College: Crime-less for a week?

Is the week before April the safest week of the year in Fullerton College history?

For the school week of March 27 to March 31, there were no crime statistics reported by Public Safety at Fullerton College.

“Last week was a great week,” said Jim McKamy, campus safety coordinator at Fullerton College, “We had no crimes and no victims”.

These safe reports seldom occur. As Fullerton College holds over 35,000 students, keeping the campus free of crime is something one can only wish for.

As reports go, crimes seem inevitable. During the week of March 13 to March 17, there was one petty theft, one hit and run and one grand theft auto that occurred on campus according to the daily crime log released by Public Safety.

During the week of February 21 to February 25, there was another hit and run along with two petty thefts.

“That’s great that there were zero crimes last week,” said Hannah Yu, president of the German Club at Fullerton College. “However, we must not forget the incidents from past months just because of one week’s positive progress.”

One of the incidents Yu was referring to occurred near the start of the Spring 2017 semester.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, two women were sexually assaulted approximately 10 minutes apart from each other on campus.

A man identified as Aris Hyung Yoon grabbed the women by their crotch and was then seen running towards Lemon St. This sparked a feeling of uncertainty within the Fullerton College community as students began to question their safety on this open campus.

“I generally feel safe on campus during the daytimes when there are plenty of people and faculty nearby, but after 9 p.m. when the library is closed, I don’t feel 100 percent safe,” Yu admitted. “The walk to the parking lot from the campus can be long. I have seen unusual people linger around before, so I constantly have some type of weapon ready in hand just in case something happens.”

Efforts to keep students and faculty safe are emergency buttons located around the college that alert Campus Safety officers that are on duty .

There are approximately 15 Campus Safety officers during school hours and at least more than one officers on a 24 hour, seven days a week basis.

“We have no way of predicting what will happen in future” McKamy said, “But just know that campus safety cares about everyone’s safety”.

For more information about Fullerton College Campus Safety, visit their website.

0 Shares









