Fullerton College improves parking lots just in time for fall semester

In an effort to reduce parking congestion, Fullerton College’s campus safety and facilities departments teamed to repave existing parking lots on campus.

The project included adding 30-minute drop off stalls to campus parking lots four and eight, along with new motorcyle spots and bicycle parking.

The project was executed to combat traffic congestion on Fullerton College Dr. and Lemon St. which spreads down to Chapman St., according to Campus Safety Director Steve Selby.

With the addition of the new stalls, FC hopes students will use parking lots four and eight for drop off instead of crowding the Lemon Street entrance.

The collaboration between Selby and Director of Facilities, Larry Lara, adds to their decision to add 20 visitor spots to parking lot 10 last year.

Fitting the time for construction between three semesters is difficult, which led to their decision to enact the project in between the end of summer classes and the beginning of the 2017 fall semester.

The project is a part of the college’s facilities master plan which aims to address and improve on the school’s needs through year 2020 which includes a new performing arts complex and lab school.

Students can begin using the newly paved lots starting this fall semester.

