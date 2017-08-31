  • - Advertisement -

Fullerton College improves parking lots just in time for fall semester

Hector Arzola Posted On August 31, 2017
30 min stalls

New 30 minute drop off stalls were added to lots four and eight to eliminate traffic congestion. Photo credit: Hector Arzola

In an effort to reduce parking congestion, Fullerton College’s campus safety and facilities departments teamed to repave existing parking lots on campus.

The project included adding 30-minute drop off stalls to campus parking lots four and eight, along with new motorcyle spots and bicycle parking.

The project was executed to combat traffic congestion on Fullerton College Dr. and Lemon St. which spreads down to Chapman St., according to Campus Safety Director Steve Selby.

With the addition of the new stalls, FC hopes students will use parking lots four and eight for drop off instead of crowding the Lemon Street entrance.

Newly paved lot

The FC facilities department recently paved lots four and eight, adding drop off and motorcycle stalls. Photo credit: Hector Arzola

The collaboration between Selby and Director of Facilities, Larry Lara, adds to their decision to add 20 visitor spots to parking lot 10 last year.

Fitting the time for construction between three semesters is difficult, which led to their decision to enact the project in between the end of summer classes and the beginning of the 2017 fall semester.

The project is a part of the college’s facilities master plan which aims to address and improve on the school’s needs through year 2020 which includes a new performing arts complex and lab school.

Students can begin using the newly paved lots starting this fall semester.

