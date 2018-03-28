Fullerton College ranks No. 1 in community college transfers

Out of the 114 community colleges in the state, Fullerton College (FC) had the most students transfer to California State Universities (CSU) during the 2016-2017 school year, totaling at 1,500 students.

In the last five years Fullerton College peaked in the amount of transfers to CSU’s, UC’s, and out-of-state institutions as well. According to CSU data, a five-year average of 1,267 FC students have made a CSU campus their new school.

During the recent 2016-2017 academic year alone there were 752 Hispanic students who transferred into a CSU institution which ranks Fullerton College no. 2 for the number of Hispanic students transferring from any California Community College.

“There is a strong culture of transfers here at Fullerton College,” said Cecilia Arriaza, Director of the Cadena Cultural and Transfer Center. “Our various programs are centered around helping students to achieve, stay focused and stay motivated.”

FC student support centers and programs such as Puente Project, Umoja, Transfer Achievement Program, EOPS and the Transfer Center have worked collectively in a campus wide effort to create a space where students get the assistance they need to stay motivated and work towards their academic goals.

With these various student support programs implemented, the diverse culture on campus has been the driving force behind the success rate of Fullerton College.

Students are encouraged to participate in the Associate Degree for Transfer program which offers an easy transition by meeting the minimum academic requirements and therefore receiving priority admission to any CSU.

There are 25 various AD-T programs offered at FC that students can take advantage of, ranging from Journalism, Mathematics, Theater Arts and Business Administration.

“Our campus has been very diligent in creating the Associates Degree for Transfer, which provides some special consideration in the admissions process for students applying to impacted campuses, and our campus has been very diligent in creating these degrees,” Arriaza added.

Over the course of the last five academic years, students have the highest amount of transfers to Cal State Fullerton with an average of 4,374 due to the AD-T partnership with FC.

By collectively aligning its educational standards and goals with the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, FC has set the bar high for successfully transferring students.

Students that would like to learn more about transferring and what opportunities are available can visit the transfer center or one of the many student support centers on campus.

