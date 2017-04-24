Fullerton College retouches its’ jazz roots with the Jazz Festival

Rhythms from the 1920’s were heard throughout the campus as the Fullerton College Jazz Festival kicked off on Friday, April 21 and ran through Saturday, April 22.

High school big bands and vocalists united from all over California to compete for scores and awards while also performing their chosen and much practiced jazz pieces for the audience to enjoy.

“This event means a lot because this is a jazz festival for us to prep up for another larger jazz festival in the future,” said Brad Torres, trumpet player for the Vista Murrieta High School Jazz Band.

Multiple venues were used throughout the FC campus for the groups to perform and receive their scores from judges.

After every performance in the competition, each judge had a score to give the musical groups, then they collaborated to come up with the final score.

Aside from the competition, there was also an array of clinics offered to these musicians for the opportunity to learn from industry professionals. These clinics varied from an improvisation masterclass to a saxophone master class.

Not all performance were from high school musicians, as Fullerton College’s very own jazz ensembles and vocal jazz groups won the ears of music lovers with their rhythmic performances throughout the event.

The J Train band performed on the first day of the event before the afternoon awards ceremony and stunned the crowds with their blended harmonic and soothing voices made up of Fullerton College vocal jazz students.

On the last day of the festival, the Jazz Lab Band performed on the outdoor stage led by Chad Willis.

“This is a great chance for us to get to perform,” said Willis. “They’re under a little pressure which is perfect for the future because the more you perform, the more you get better at performing”

“We work as a team,” continued Willis. “We’re a big family and we have a lot of fun.”

For more information on future events held by the Fullerton College music department, visit their website here.

