Fullerton College students express themselves at Beat Cafe

Fullerton College students expressed themselves at open mic night on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Voices were heard Tuesday evening at Fullerton College’s Annual Beat Café in the student center. The open mic event took place in honor of African American History Month and welcomed a variety of students willing to speak their minds in a venue of their peers.

While the night began with a slow start, students gradually began to sign up and perform in order over the four to seven p.m. run time.

Sociology major Gabriella Verdin was among the audience of student spectators.

“I think it’s a good thing to see the performers speak and express themselves,” Verdin said. “I came before last spring and it was an enjoyable experience which made me want to come again.”

For student services technician Edward Clarke, this was a good event for Fullerton College students to gather together.

“The beat café is a great opportunity for people to express their talents and gifts and for the school to create community,” Clarke stated.

In continuum Clarke expressed that “there are so many cultures and perspectives and that’s what Fullerton College is all about.”

One by one as students approached the live microphone, it was clear that no one was afraid to voice their opinions on relevant topics such as immigration.

Whether it was through poetry reading or simply just singing, performers voiced their reason for exactly why they were performing.

Student performer Rodrick Anderson spoke his poetry aloud to the upbeat crowd.

“It’s good to see the student body come out with everybody showing love to one another and no one is being judged. Everybody can just speak their mind,” Anderson affirmed.

As the night progressed, Fullerton College students and even faculty showed support for their performing peers.

“I’m mainly out here to show support for our students and celebrate black history month,” said faculty member Ryan Shiroma.

Student program assistant Chinecherem Anijielo was the emcee of the night. Hosting the event and even at times performing some singing and poetry herself.

“For me [the open mic night] helps myself to become better as a writer and it also helps me to see what I can work on,” said Anijielo. “I love seeing other students perform. It inspires me and it is also great to have people be in this space where creativity is welcome.”

As the event came to a close, students applauded everyone who took the open mic as an opportunity to sing or speak their words out for others to listen but mostly enjoy.

“I think it went absolutely fantastic,” said Vincent White, Cadena Cultural Center Coordinator.

White was in charge of student sign- ins and was very content with the amount of students coming out to share the night with each other.

“It was what we had hoped for,” White said. “The students and the energy level, that’s what I wanted to see and the idea of the students taking it over and making it their own,” White said.

