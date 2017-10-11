Fullerton College students on Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympics

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will mark the third time the city has hosted the Games.

The announcement was made by the International Olympic Committee back in September that Paris would be granted the 2024 Olympics while the 2028 Games would be given to Los Angeles in the first-ever dual announcement that the IOC has made.

Multiple cities dropped out of their bid for the 2024 Olympics over lack of public support and concerns over the cost of hosting the Games.

Los Angeles will use already existing venues for many of the sporting events, reducing the cost of hosting the Olympics.

Fullerton College students were interviewed on their views, noted the potential economic and historical opportunities for the city by hosting the 2028 Games.

