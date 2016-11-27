Fullerton College Symphony gives an electrifying performance

There are always songs that you hear consistently in movies during a calming or dramatic scene. They lead your heart to ooze with excitement or pound from the anxiety of a situation.

All of this feelings seemed to hit the audience as the Fullerton College Symphony went into full effect on Monday, Nov. 21. The orchestra gave the audience beloved classics like Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig Beethoven.

Going into these pieces, the mission has always been to provide a range of experiences from light to difficult, in the standard and popular symphonic literature.

The music draws inspiration from “Overture to Don Giovanni” by Mozart, “Peer Gynt Suite No.1” by Grieg and “Symphony No. 1” by Beethoven.

“I am very proud.” the conductor for the evening, Zun-Hin Woo stated. “When it comes to concerts, everyone is in concentration mode since it’s different than rehearsals and tonight really showed what our practices have been working towards.”

Rehearsals began back in August when the fall semester began. These student musicians even received sheet music instead of a syllabus on the first day of class.

“Ever since the first day of class we have been practicing nonstop.” Connor Figurate explained, who plays the timpani in the FC symphony. “Instead of us getting outlines like other students, we got the music sheets for Mozart.”

Their hard work paid off as the orchestra gave a memorable performance that left some students surprised when most of their favorites coming from the first act.

“I liked it a lot better than what I thought.” Adrian Alvarado said, who’s a freshman on campus. “The rhythm was impeccable and I felt really in tune with the music.”

“My favorite piece has to be the last performance before the intermission.” (In the Hall of the Mountain King by Grieg)” Vince Villanueva said. “I liked the reliability of the music since I heard these pieces in the cartoons I watch.”

The evening ended with full applause and left the audience leaving with bright smiles.

For future concerts by the Fullerton College Music Department, visit their website for more information.

