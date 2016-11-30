Fullerton College to hold World AIDS Day event on campus

On Thursday, December 1, Fullerton College Health Services will host World AIDS Day event on the campus quad in front of the library from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Organizations such as NAMI OC, Planned Parenthood, Obria Medical Clinic, AIDS Services Foundation and more will be available to help educate on the effects of AIDS, tactics on the prevention of AIDS/HIV as well as current statistics on the number infected by the virus.

“It’s a global event that brings awareness to HIV/AIDS,” said Kelly Salazar, Health Education Coordinator for Fullerton College Health Services, “Historically, we know that HIV/AIDS was underserved and then the numbers grew and people were not treated.”

World AIDS Day is one of eight days created by the World Health Organization. The day is dedicated to raising awareness and mourn the loss of those taken by the virus as well.

“The Last One” a documentary about the journey to sewing on the final panel of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and how it represents the end of AIDS, will also be screened on campus in room 229 on November 30 at 9:00 a.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The screening has free admission with free popcorn and refreshments.

Panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt, that is presented by The NAMES Project Foundation, will be on display in the Fullerton College Library from November 28 – December 1.

Salazar also said that a section of the quilt will be given to a family that lost a family member fighting against HIV/AIDS.

The NAMES Project Foundation works to preserve the 54-ton quilt and lends sections of it’s nearly 48,000 panel quilt out to about 1,000 venues every year.

For more information on the event please contact Fullerton College Health Services.

For more updates, visit the Hornet website.

0 Shares









