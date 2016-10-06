Fullerton College’s Associated Students are working hard for you

At this weeks Associated Students meeting included new members being sworn in, upcoming events and talks of new ID cards.

During the Public Comments portion of the meeting, FC instructor Danielle Fouquette invited AS students to a feedback forum for the Accrediting Commission of Community and Junior Colleges.The forum needs students feedback in order to properly get accredited.

The link to the ACCJC can be found here or at the bottom of the home screen of the Fullerton College website. Any student with an active MyGateway account can log in to give their feedback.

Interim vice-president of activities Leah Mukasa-Wilson was sworn into the senate today by AS president Nikolaus Diehr.

Several other students were sworn into the AS by Diehr as well.

Other Public Comments were made by Diehr, announced that FC was not granted the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) grant.

The STEM grant, which was previously mentioned at last Tuesday’s AS meeting, was announced to be in limbo, although they are currently applying for a cyber security grant through STEM.

Vice-president on finance Kassandra Flores, announced that the AS is currently working on a resolution to extend FC’s library hours during finals week. Flores said that she will be meeting with the dean to go over what would be feasible to accommodate this.

Flores also announced that the AS is trying to revive the AS PEP Band for AS rally’s and events. She said that she has spoken to some members of the group Juicebox Alchemist, who played Quadchella this past September, are helping her organize the band.

Mukasa – Wilson also made an announcement about FC’s Game Day Kick-Off, which takes place Thursday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the Quad.

Inter-club council president Jameson Hohbein that there will be Quad Days for next weeks LGBTQ+ Week, held October 10-14. On Tuesday, Oct. 11 the annual LGBTQ forum is being held on campus.

Hohbein also announced that the week after, starting Oct. 17, is Transfer Awareness Week.

Hohbein finished by announcing that Fullerton State senate nominee Josh Newman (D) needs volunteers for his campaign to work on weekends.

“Interested students may be paid for their work canvassing neighborhoods for voters,” Hohbein said.

Flores announced that the A.S.B. has successfully gotten Big Slice Pizza onboard to have discounts for students that have purchased the benefits this semester.

Mukasa – Wilson announced that a blood drive, Red Cross Blood Donor Days, is being held on campus in Room 224 from Oct. 5-6.

Students that have given blood before and that have a Rapid Pass, do not need to wait and can give blood faster at the drive.

It was also announced during the meeting, that soon changes will be made to FC’s campus ID. New changes include a new design of the library on the card and improved bar codes that help identify students easier.

The A.S. will be charging a one-time fee of $3.50 for the card, and a $5.00 fee for students that need a “Rush fee” added to get their new cards sooner than later.

The A.S.B. is also trying to add free print credits to student’s print accounts, of students that have purchased A.S.B for that semester.