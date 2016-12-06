  • - Advertisement -

Fullerton College’s Theatre Arts Department proudly presents “The Spitfire Grill in Concert”

Katie Brown Posted On December 6, 2016
Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department is getting ready for their production of the Broadway hit “The Spitfire Grill”.

The Spitfire Grill

"The Spitfire Grill in Concert" presented at Fullerton College on Dec. 8 at 7p.m. Photo credit: Fullerton College

Based on the 1996 film by Lee David Zlotoff, Percy, a female parolee with big dreams, travels to Wisconsin where she finds a job at the Spitfire Grill. The grill is the only place to eat in the small town. Owned by Hannah, the restaurant is soon up for sale, but no one seems to want it. Percy arrives at the right time, for she has plans.

The original play, collaborated by James Valcq and Fred Alley, won the Richard Rogers Production Award and has ever since gained much popularity.

Directed by Tim Espinoza, the production is to take place in FC’s Bronwyn Dodson Theater on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door.

Visit the Theatre Arts Department website for more information.

Author

Katie Brown


