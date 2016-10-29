Fullerton “Furry” case continues

The trial of suspects involved in the triple homicide has been delayed.

Frank Sato Felix, 25, of Sun Valley and Joshua Acosta, 21, of San Bernardino County, have both been charged with murder.

Last month, Felix and Acosta were involved in the murders of Jennifer Goodwin Yost, 39, Christopher Yost, 34, and Arthur William Boucher, 28. They were taken into custody a day after the deceased were found in their home in Fullerton.

On Friday, arraignment hearings began at the Santa Ana jail in order to move forward with the case, one that has perplexed many in the community.

Felix was heard first, his council, speaking on his behalf, requested and was granted an alternate arraignment date which is set for January 13, 2017 at 10 a.m.

The same request was granted for Acosta.

Judge Craig E. Robinson asked the council prior to getting started with each case if a request to have media present in the courtroom would be granted but neither side agreed to have coverage, “given lack of notice”.

For updates regarding this case and more Fullerton news, visit http://hornet.fullcoll.edu.

