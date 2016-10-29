  • - Advertisement -

Fullerton “Furry” case continues

CamayakArchive Posted On October 29, 2016
0
11 Views
0

Acosta and Felix

Josh Acosta, left, and Frank Felix are shown in booking photos released Sept. 25, 2016, by the Fullerton Police Department. Photo credit: KTLA.com

The trial of suspects involved in the triple homicide has been delayed.

Frank Sato Felix, 25, of Sun Valley and Joshua Acosta, 21, of San Bernardino County, have both been charged with murder.

Last month, Felix and Acosta were involved in the murders of Jennifer Goodwin Yost, 39, Christopher Yost, 34, and Arthur William Boucher, 28. They were taken into custody a day after the deceased were found in their home in Fullerton.

On Friday, arraignment hearings began at the Santa Ana jail in order to move forward with the case, one that has perplexed many in the community.

Felix was heard first, his council, speaking on his behalf, requested and was granted an alternate arraignment date which is set for January 13, 2017 at 10 a.m.

The same request was granted for Acosta.

Judge Craig E. Robinson asked the council prior to getting started with each case if a request to have media present in the courtroom would be granted but neither side agreed to have coverage, “given lack of notice”.

For updates regarding this case and more Fullerton news, visit http://hornet.fullcoll.edu.

Post Views: 11

- Advertisement -


Author

CamayakArchive


You may also like
Day of the Dead celebration comes to life at Fullerton College
October 28, 2016
Luis Munoz comes forward to the Fullerton College Hornet
October 27, 2016
Touched by Trump (Not in a Good Way)
October 26, 2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play