Fullerton Market is back in time for Spring

The Fullerton Market is back in the heart of Downtown Fullerton providing a fruitful opportunity for friends and family to relax, have fun and see a wide variety of items for purchase.

The Fullerton Market returned on April 6 2017, attracting vendors and attendees from near and far. This is the 26 year that this event has taken place and it has brought a feel for Spring to the downtown area with the sight of fresh strawberries along with the warm breeze after the sun sets.

The market is a unique as it not only has the typical food and fresh produce that a market has, but live entertainment, wine, beer and even a zone for children.

Kurt Adler, a Fullerton resident, has been coming to this event for the past eight years. His favorite part of the event is buying the Hot dogs from the hot dog tent in the Market. Adler also stays for the entertainment as it makes for a great evening.



Live entertainment begins at 6:30 to 8:30 every night and performers differ each time. For the month of April, the band line up are as follows:

April 6: Bubba and the Big Bad Blues (blues)

April 13: Kid Ramos and Friends (rock and soul)

April 20: Deke Dickerson and the Eccofonics (rockabilly)

April 27: The Actors (classic rock)

The children zones hold an atmosphere of giddiness as it include a jump house, face painting and a mini train that takes passengers around the market area.

Admission to the Fullerton Market is free along with everything in it such as the live entertainment and samples.

The event will run every Thursday until November 2, 2017 from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Further information can be obtained by calling the Fullerton Museum Center at (714) 738-6545.

0 Shares









