Fullerton men’s soccer cruises past district rival

The Fullerton men’s soccer put away district competitor Cypress College for a 3-0 home victory.

Coming off a road win at Santiago Canyon College, the Hornets came out strong and finished their scoring opportunities to come out with a win putting the squad (6-6-2 overall, 4-1-2 OEC).

“We have been building up momentum, felt we had to keep rolling, and not hesitate on our chances at goal. Team has been getting better and after the Santiago victory felt like our guys were in a good spot,” said Head Coach Greg Aviles.

The first half of the game was dictated by the Hornets. They controlled all the ball possession and kept the Chargers from even creating a chance at goal.

Fullerton’s only chance at goal came when Freshman forward Cesar Ortega found room and took a shot at goal, but his shot went just wide keeping the score even at half.

Starting off the second half, the Hornets created a chance at goal off a deflected header in the box. When the ball landed right at Ortega’s feet and placed a shot past Cypress goalkeeper Eric Rodriguez putting Fullerton up 1-0.

Minutes later, Fullerton took command of the game when Freshman Defender Ryutaro Ichihara created space and took a shot at goal. The ball skimmed past the goalkeeper to give the Hornets 2-0 lead.

“Once we knew we were up, we continued on creating our chances and putting high pressure. I knew eventually space would open up allow us to have another opportunity at goal,” said Freshman Forward Danny Abrego-Fulton.

With time running out, Fullerton put the nail on the coffin. Forward Abrego-Fulton put on some fancy footwork to get past Cypress defenders and cracked a rocket passed the goalkeeper to give the Hornets a 3-0 win.

“We played as team today and we finished, we should be motived that we came out with three goals. We just have to continue to come out with the right mentality and focus, to come out win like this all the time,” said Freshman Alejandro Castillo.

The Hornets will go on a three-game road trip where they will start off by playing non-conference opponent Taft Oct.13 at 6pm.

