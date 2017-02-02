Fullerton Police Department apprehended sexual assault suspect

On Feb. 1, 2017, Fullerton Police Department detained a male Asian suspect who allegedly groped two female Fullerton College students at the start of the semester according to a FPD press release.

Before FPD came on the scene, campus safety officers recognized the suspect’s description from the reports and apprehended him.

Upon being arrested, the suspect was displaying erratic behavior, possibly being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The suspect’s identity will remain anonymous until further notice.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 6:35 p.m., two female students were groped in their crotch within several minutes of one another. The Campus Safety Department released a Timely Warning email to students and faculty the day after.

FPD is still thoroughly investigating these incidents and encourages anyone who believes that they may have been victimized by the arrested suspect to contact them at (714) 738-6580.

