Fullerton Police Department releases ID and booking photo of on campus Groper

The Fullerton Police Department identified the suspect associated with the groping of two female Fullerton College students as Aris Hyung Yoon.

Yoon, 34, a Buena Park resident worked as a technical advisor at First United Methodist Church in Flushing as well as mail services at Hyundai Engineering and Construction.

Fullerton Police Department arrested the suspect on February 1, 2017 after Fullerton College Campus Safety detained him at Fullerton College as he was displaying erratic behavior.

FPD identified and booked the male suspect the same day, but had no further information for the public as the investigation was pending.

