  • - Advertisement -

Fullerton Police Department releases ID and booking photo of on campus Groper

J.P. Dabu Posted On February 7, 2017
0
10 Views
0

The Fullerton Police Department identified the suspect associated with the groping of two female Fullerton College students as Aris Hyung Yoon.

Yoon, 34, a Buena Park resident worked as a technical advisor at First United Methodist Church in Flushing as well as mail services at Hyundai Engineering and Construction.

Fullerton Police Department arrested the suspect on February 1, 2017 after Fullerton College Campus Safety detained him at Fullerton College as he was displaying erratic behavior.

FPD identified and booked the male suspect the same day, but had no further information for the public as the investigation was pending.

Post Views: 10

- Advertisement -


Author

J.P. Dabu


You may also like
SoCal Retro Gaming Expo took over the Ontario Convention Center
February 7, 2017
SoCal Retro Gaming Expo took over the Ontario Convention Center
February 7, 2017
An evening of art in Downtown Fullerton
February 6, 2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play