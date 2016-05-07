Fullerton Railroad Days 2016 departs from the old Santa Fe train station.

Crowds gathered for the annual celebration of railroad culture on

Saturday, April 30 in Fullerton. Thousands of happy faces raced around trying to get a glimpse of the N-scale model trains as they dashed around the miniature tracks.

With a total of 14 exhibitors on site, attendees were delighted with modular displays. Each club member works up a module and then connects his/her module the via “N-scale” locking system.

“I have been with this club this since 1995,” Mark Carnighan, a Fullerton College Hornet alumni, said.

Carnighan is part of the Orange County N-gineers which does about six shows per year.

His love came to him as a child in Phoenix, AZ. Lacking a proper place to set up his system, Carnighan decided it was best to join a club when he came out to California.

Disney was a welcome sponsor to the event providing their engine that has recently been restored for the annual event.

The Southern California Railway Plaza Association, SCRPA, organized another successful event. The lines were long but it was easy to navigate through the crowds.

Food and beverages were flowing and merchants and vendors did a good amount of business.

With children in tow, parents stood, for some attractions up to an hour. The 1927 steam engine #3751 held the captive audience especially when it blew its horn.

The weather report called for slight rain but the clouds just provided shade. With the long waits for the attractions the crowds appreciated the comfort.

Look down the tracks for next years Fullerton Railroad Days.

