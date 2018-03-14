  • - Advertisement -

Fullerton Union High School students walk out in response to school shootings

Daniel Guerrero Posted On March 14, 2018
0
32 Views
1

At 10 a.m. on March 14, around 100 students from Fullerton Union high school walked out of class to protest government inaction against gun violence and to honor the 17 victims from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, FL.

A month after the Parkland shooting, students picked up momentum and made their voices heard, walking out of classes and marching in protest all over the United States.

FUHS national walkout

With their peers looking on, students from Fullerton Union high school honored the Parkland, Florida victims by walking out on March 14, 2018. Photo credit: Daniel Guerrero

While walking to the front of FUHS, students garnered the attention of cars passing by as some honked in support of their cause. Students brought homemade signs to display their messages on gun control while they chanted for changes they wish to see.

“This movement is to cause change,” said 15-year-old sophomore Emily McCardell. “It shouldn’t take our lives to cause change.”

FUHS walkout

During the March 14, 2018 walk out at Fullerton Union High School, students honored the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting by reading off each victim's name. Photo credit: Daniel Guerrero

Following the end of the 17-minute walk out, some students walked hand in hand down Chapman avenue signing the lyrics to Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks,” a popular song about a school shooter.

FUHS students walking and singing

Following the demonstration, a group of students walked hand in hand in front of FUHS on March 14, 2018. Photo credit: Daniel Guerrero

Another national school walk out protest on gun control is expected to take place on April 20 at 10 a.m.

Post Views: 32

- Advertisement -


Author

Daniel Guerrero


You may also like
Declared or not, students hit the quad for Major Declaration Day
March 8, 2018
Cypress College shuts down campus following threat
March 5, 2018
Black History Month ends with a discussion about film “I Am Not Your Negro”
March 1, 2018
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play