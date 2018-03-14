Fullerton Union High School students walk out in response to school shootings

At 10 a.m. on March 14, around 100 students from Fullerton Union high school walked out of class to protest government inaction against gun violence and to honor the 17 victims from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, FL.

A month after the Parkland shooting, students picked up momentum and made their voices heard, walking out of classes and marching in protest all over the United States.

While walking to the front of FUHS, students garnered the attention of cars passing by as some honked in support of their cause. Students brought homemade signs to display their messages on gun control while they chanted for changes they wish to see.

“This movement is to cause change,” said 15-year-old sophomore Emily McCardell. “It shouldn’t take our lives to cause change.”

Following the end of the 17-minute walk out, some students walked hand in hand down Chapman avenue signing the lyrics to Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks,” a popular song about a school shooter.

Another national school walk out protest on gun control is expected to take place on April 20 at 10 a.m.

