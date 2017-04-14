Fullerton’s downtown farmer’s market creates a community gathering

Entertainment, crafts, community and of course food was abundant at downtown Fullerton’s very own farmer’s market Thursday, April 13.

Funded by the city of Fullerton and its Parks and Recreation department, the twenty-sixth annual farmers market carries on its tradition every Thursday from 4p.m. to 8:30p.m. It is located off of Wilshire Ave., in between Harbor Blvd. and Pomona St., adjacent to the Fullerton Museum Center.

It usually runs from the first Thursday in April, to the last Thursday in October. This year however, it has been extended to the first week of November.

A diverse array of food options and produce is available for guests to choose from, including “Got Green Drinks”, an organic juice company. It was Alex Molina’s first time running the booth at Fullerton.

“On a weekly basis, I work five farmer’s markets, but this is my first time at this one, and I really like the dogs,” Molina said. ” A lot of farmer’s markets don’t allow dogs, so it’s really cool that Fullerton does.”

Not only do they allow dogs to walk around, they even had a booth available just for dog training, K9 Street Safety USA.

Some of the many companies that gather on a weekly basis are Arizona Jack’s Beef Jerky, Black Sheep Farms produce, Fish n’ Chips, Olive Wood pizza, Baba Foods Hummus, Sunny Cal Farms, Gourmet Crepes and Harris Family Appiares. Fullerton’s First Christian Church also provides a Tri-Tip Barbecue every Thursday at the market.

Delicious, sweet jams, savory olive-based spreads, and spicy chili concoctions are just a few options offered by Sola, “The Company with a Heart…and Sol!” Jocelyne Nevarez, a sales associate for the company was quick to hand out samples and well-versed their products.

“We’ve been at Fullerton for about three years. It’s called Sola, because Armita Fitzelli started the company on her own, and Sola means ‘by herself’ in Spanish,” Nevarez said. “What made us famous is the “Cheeky Jalapeño Kiwi”, which got us into the Emmy Awards Swag Bags, and we are in 62 different farmer’s markets and expanding.”

Fat-Plant Man offers a variety of tiny California-friendly plants, along with other flowers and plants. Owned by husband and wife Clifford and Linda Meng, the two proudly commit to providing many communities with their special plants.

I started in the 80’s as a hobby, then sold at clubs and shows, and then retired 10 years ago,” Meng said. “I started selling at markets and it supplements my income. I’ve been at Fullerton for eight years.”

Meng said they grow them still, but have to buy them as well, since they can’t grow them as fast anymore. His wife, Linda Meng suffers from Parkinson’s Disease and “doctors say it’s the best thing in the world for her to get out here and work for six hours.”

She had a few words about the commitment and hard work that’s been put into the company.

“In June, we will be married 49 years and we have two children,” Meng said. “My son and daughter help out with the company when they can.”

For guests over 21, there is also a beer and wine garden, featuring options from Fullerton’s local Bootlegger’s Brewery, along with live entertainment starting at 6:30p.m. that changes its theme every week. Kid friendly activities are also offered, including face painting, an outdoor jungle gym, arts and crafts, and a train that rides around the little park.

For more information, visit the Fullerton Market website.

