Get into the Habit in Downtown Fullerton

The Habit Burger Grill hosted multiple events for their new Fullerton location on 101 E. Orangethorpe Ave., this past weekend on April 1 through April 4.

Free meals were given out to the first 200 guest in line that included their chargrilled burgers, fresh-cut fries and a beverage of the costumer’s choice.

They also had a fundraising event in support of Ladera Vista Junior High School with 100 percent of their proceeds going back to their organizations.

All this took place leading up to their grand opening of the restaurant for Wed., April 5.

Many Fullerton College students are excited that they now have a location down the street from the school rather than having to drive to the location over by Cal. State Fullerton.

“It makes it so much more convenient for me to go and grab something fast to eat during my breaks between classes,” said Fullerton College student, Melina Del Mundo. “It’s awesome because it’s just another great option than having to wait in that huge In-n-Out line.”

Residents are also saying it’s nice seeing a bigger expansion to the Fullerton area by including more casual family dinner places they can go to.

“I love that they added a new Habit to the Fullerton Town Center because it means I don’t have to drive far, I can just walk from my house,” said Fullerton resident, Matthew Hampton.

The new location also offers outdoor patio seating with heaters next to the tables for those nights that can get a little cold.

“Outdoor seating is perfect for me and my friends because we always go to places in large groups so this will allow us to all sit together and not bother anyone else inside while still staying cozy!” said The Habit Burger Grill customer, Amie Flores.

The Habit Burger Grill also offers an “order online” option on their website.

“The Habit is not your average burger joint, you can actually taste the freshness in every bite you take, not like other chain burger places,” Hampton said.

“I love working for the Habit, especially during my lunch time because I can easily order something from our menu and if there’s ever a time I’m not craving a burger, I can order something else just because our menu offers a huge variety of options,” said The Habit Burger Grill employee, Cyndi Carson.

Visit the Hornet for more local and restaurant features.

