Get your tickets now for the upcoming production of Look Homeward Angel

Take a step back in time to 1916 and experience the live performance of Thomas Wolfe’s novel “Look Homeward Angel.” This comedic-drama will focus on the last third of the novel which is set in Altamont, North Carolina.

Using sardonic humor and moments of sorrow, this play depicts the journey to adulthood for 17-year-old Eugene Gant.

“This story captures beautiful and terrifying real moments” Brandon Blaydes said, who portrays Eugene. “Students should come see the play because it’s so raw and real.”

Take a look at the behind the scenes clip from the department’s YouTube page.

The play will be approximately three hours long with one 15 minute intermission. Performances are scheduled for the following dates and times.

Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $12.50 at the Box Office window or by calling (714) 992-7150, Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets will also be sold for $15.00 at the door an hour before each performance.

Performances will be held at the Fullerton College Campus Theatre located on the southwest corner of the campus. The venue can be accessed by the exterior hallway from the corner of Chapman Ave. and Lemon St.

For detailed directions to the Campus Theatre, view the Fine Arts Facilities Map.

To celebrate opening night on Oct. 7, the cast and crew invite the audience to attend their Patio Party. The party will be held on the Bronwyn Dodson Theatre’s patio immediately following the performance.

Food and beverages that associate to the story will be provided, free of charge. The cast and crew will also be available for photos and conversation until the event ends around 10:45 p.m.

For those unable to attend opening night, select cast members will be available for photos at the end of every performance. For more information, visit Fullerton’s Theatre Arts Department website.