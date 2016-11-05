Happy National Doughnut Day!

From Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts, to your local doughnut shop, doughnuts are a favorite throughout the country.

Nov. 5 is one of two dates where National Doughnut Day is celebrated on the National Day Calendar, the other day being June 2.

The Nov. 5 National Doughnut Day is not widely accepted as much as its other day on June 2, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate this delicious, fried treat.

The origins as to why there are two dates dedicated to doughnuts are uncertain.

The most common explanation as to why there are two dates, is speculated to be because of John Bryan Hopkins, the founder of Foodimentary.

According to an article written in 2016 by Boston.com, states that Hopkins “had done research and had found references to the holiday from the 1930’s,” and “believes the holiday is in November due its proximity to Veteran’s Day, and was likely created by a store chain to celebrate veterans.”

Although many doughnut shop chains aren’t offering any special promotions for this particular date, many chains are in fact acknowledging the national day through out their social media.

There are many theories to as who created the first doughnut.

The most received theory is that Dutch settlers brought them over to North America during the 19th Century.

These Dutch settlers called the oliekoecken, which in Dutch translates to “Oil and fired cakes.”

Whether or not the the actual date of National Doughnut Day is celebrated in June or in November, the day should still be recognized as a day to go pick up a box of doughnuts.

