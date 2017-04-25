Hornet Softball looks to finish off the season strong

Overall Fullerton is (9-11) in conference play, whereas Orange Coast is (5-15) in conference play.

“We’re just trying to be able to compete and play the best ball we can,” said coach Marian Mendoza about the plans for the rest of the season.

The Pirates started off the game in the top of the first with a strong offense but came up short to the Hornet’s demanding defense.

The Hornets then came up to bat in the bottom of the first looking to put runners on the board but struck out on two fly balls and a runner tagged out at first base, leaving the score 0-0 going into the second inning.





Still 0-0 going into the third, Fullerton looked to take the lead and did just that when, freshman outfielder Alexis Contreras hit a single to center field and a run batted in (RBI) which led freshman outfielder Adriana Ramirez home giving the Hornets a 1-0 lead.

Playing off of the Hornet’s momentum the Pirates looked to tie up the game in the top of the fourth. As tensions rose, Pirates sophomore catcher Anna Marin hit a double RBI to left field that led freshman infielder Briana Covarrubias home which tied up the game, 1-1.

Looking to take the lead, the Hornets came up to bat in the bottom of the fourth with an undeniable urge to win. Freshman second baseman Jessica Piceno hit a single 2 RBI that led sophomore pitcher Kylie Patrick and freshman third baseman Anabel Mendez home, making their lead 3-1.

With a strong lead going into the bottom of the fifth, the Hornets did not waiver when freshman first baseman Eryka Springer hit a double and 2 RBI to right center that led sophomore outfielder Mel Madrigal and Contreras home furthering their lead 5-1.

“Everybody came in and did what they had to do whether they were coming off the bench or starting. They executed every play, every at bat, every pitch, offense and defense,” said sophomore center fielder, Jill Saiza.

Looking to turn the game around, the Pirates came up to bat in the top of the sixth and quickly freshman outfielder Kaylin Etheridge hit a single RBI to left field that led freshman infielder Nala Osorio to second and Covarrubi home making the game 5-2.





“We came out with a game plan and stuck with it, we told every pitcher that they would pitch one or two innings and to make sure they get their three outs, which meant that everyone contributed,” said coach Mendoza about the win against the Pirates.

Still maintaining their lead the Hornet’s defense was strong and kept runners off the board and ended the game in seven innings with an ending score of 5-2.

“If we come out and play like we did today and take our momentum and run with it, we will finish up the week and the season strong,” said Saiza.

Catch the Lady Hornets play the Cypress Chargers in their final regular season game on April 26 at Cypress College at 3 p.m.

