Hornet basketball one step closer to the top of the ladder

The Hornets are off on Sunday, March 12 to the 2017 CCCAA Men’s Basketball Championships after their win over the Feather River College Golden Eagles 84-60 on Saturday, March 11.

Once again, the Hornets had another dominating performance this post season verses a team that averaged 90 points before the championship conference, keeping them down to just 60 points.

FC was off to an impressive start during the first half. Their technical ability was on full display, moving the ball very well inside, while doing a great job on the offensive and defensive glass.

Sophomore forward Kenny Barnes led the charge by heating up early and hitting a total of 19 points during the first half.

Sophomore guard for the Hornets, Nick Anderson also did a tremendous job with ten rebounds, five assists and two steals during the first half alone.

In the second half, Barnes had an outstanding dunk over Golden Eagle’s 7-foot defender Lamous Brown, posterizing him and giving the Hornets a 20 point lead at the 5:53 minute mark.

Fullerton ran away with the game with an ending score of 84-60.

The Hornets are now headed to face the San Diego City College Knights on Sunday, March 12 for the ultimate prize at the 2017 CCCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

