Hornets demolish Cougars (59-14) at 1st home game

The Hornets defeat the Cougars and lead on with their 3-0 record at Nathan Shapell Stadium in Yorba Linda this past Saturday.
Within the first three minutes of the game the Hornets get on the board with a touchdown by Anthony Wood.
As D’Angelo Ross’ completed an interception at the Fullerton College 30 yard line, the Cougars retaliated by pushing the Hornets back 15 yards.
The Cougars reply with a touchdown of their own tying the score 7-7.
With five minutes of the quarter left, the Cougars managed to fumble and the Hornet’s own Javon Buriss recovered the ball.
The Hornets stung back with another touchdown, ending the first quarter in the lead with a score of 14-7.
Two minutes into the second quarter, Daurice Simpson is thrown a 17 yard pass, landing the Hornet’s third touchdown of the night.
Quarterback Jordan Hoy strategically runs 25 yards to score the fourth touchdown making the score 28-7.
Hoy got back in rhythm again passing it to Phillip Butler, who scored another touchdown for the Hornets.
Ross completes a 34 yard interception return and capitalizes with another touchdown.
Kicker Jonathan Aguilar finalizes on a 27 yard field goal bringing up the Hornets to an incredible 38 point lead before halftime. The Hornets gathered a tremendous lead of 45-7 at halftime.
The Hornets grab another touchdown with Hoy’s pass to Christian Williams seven minutes into the second half.
The Cougars answered back with their 2nd touchdown of the game with the score at 52-14.
In the fourth quarter, Aundre Carter completed a one yard run to make the final score of 59-14.
The Hornet’s capitalized and added another win to their record (3-0).
Quarterback Jordan Hoy accumulated a total of 206 passing yards this game.
Tim Byrnes, head coach, was very satisfied with the win and is ready to prepare the team for their next game in Mt. San Antonio College.
“Now we have a great test ahead of us next week and if we’re able to overcome that then I’ll know how good of a football team we are,” Byrnes stated.
Be sure to support the football team’s next game on Sept. 24 against Mt San Antonio College at the Covina District Field at 6:00 PM.
Follow Us