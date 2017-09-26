Hornets find equalizer late to tie Orange Coast College

The Fullerton men’s soccer team came from behind to tie at home versus Orange Coast College on Sept. 26, making the final score 1-1.

Coming off a road win at Norco College, the Hornets were not able to finish scoring opportunities and came out to tie putting the squad (4-5-2 overall, 2-0-2 OEC).

“Between the run of play I believe we had one of our better games. We are still trying to sort things out up front from soccer perspective. We did well for the full 90 minutes, we just aren’t doing enough to capitalize on our opposition right now,” said head coach Greg Aviles.

The first half of the game was dominated by Fullerton. They controlled the ball possession and kept the Pirates from even having a chance at a goal.

However, the Hornets’ only chance at the net came when Freshman forward Alejandro Castillo found space and took a chance goal but his shot went wide, keeping the score even at half.

Minutes into the second half, OCC created their only chance at goal off a deflected played pass. Pirates Freshman forward Vitor Gameiro cracked a shot past Freshman goalkeeper Fabian Caldera putting the Pirates up 1-0.

Fullerton had a chance to equalize minutes after, but Freshman forward Cesar Ortega shot at goal skimmed just past the post.

“Once we knew we were down, we continued on creating our chances and putting high pressure. We knew as always we would eventually find our chance at goal,” said Caldera.

With time running out, Fullerton finally found the back of the net. Freshman forward Miles Metoyer put on some fancy footwork to get past OCC defenders and found Ortega for the equalizer.

“I think we shouldn’t be discouraged with the result, we should be motivated that were able to come back and come out with a draw. We might not have able to finish our chances at goal, but this gives our team something to improve on heading into next week’s game,” said Sophomore captain Armando Torres.

The Hornets will face Orange Empire Conference rival Santa Ana College at home on Oct. 3 at 3pm.

