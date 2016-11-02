Hornets Hoops Preview

The departure of players Blake McBride and Julian Richardson moving on to play at the next level will be missed. Both players were influential in the team’s run to the Southern California Regional Semi-Finals in Webster’s first season with the Hornets

McBride was the Hornets leading three-point scorer totaling 66 of 144 shots from behind the three-point arc.

Richardson was the Hornets leading scorer averaging 14.7 points per game.

Although McBride and Richardson are now gone, the team added six new fresh faces, but still maintains experienced players that consist of ten sophomores.

Now, second-year head coach Perry Webster hopes to build off last year’s accomplishments and have more success come tournament time.

“When recruiting we tried to bring in a little bit more athleticism and depth, we did that,” Webster said. “We feel like we have about 12 to 13 guys that we can play at any given game.”

“We have some maturity that we were able to bring in with some transfers, so it’s not a all freshman team. We got four or five transfers that will help us.”

Sophomore Caden Williams, who sat out the 2015-2016 season with an ACL and meniscus tear, is returning to action this year.

“I’m working back to get to my old form,” the 6-foot forward said. “With the team aspect, we built good chemistry, worked on everything that needed to be worked on and tried perfecting it.”

The 2014 Redondo Union High School MVP Ian Fox is eager to win a state championship after last year’s semi-final run.

“We had a really good run last year at the state title but I think we’re better and more talented now to get a better chance at what we want to get this year,” the 6-foot guard said.

Webster is looking to win the league and state championship this year.

“I believe we have the guys in the gym to do that, but the ball’s got to bounce our way and improve from here until March,” Webster said.

The Hornets will start the season away in San Diego on Friday, Nov. 4, against Cuyamaca College at 5 p.m. Williams is set to start playing next week.

“We’ve been working hard for these past two months and we’re just coming to perfect it,” Williams said. “Going into next week playing against Cuyamaca, we’re ready to get it done.”

