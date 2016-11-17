Hornets off to the playoffs after win against Rustlers

Hornets ended their regular season (9-1) with a 59-27 victory Saturday against Golden West College.
Fullerton was off to a slow start with Golden West kicker Quinton Conaway scoring two field goals.
The Hornets answered back with a 20-yard pass by Quarterback Jordan Hoy to Justin Walker ending the first quarter with Fullerton in the lead by one point.
Fullerton showed no mercy to the Rustlers in the second quarter with four consecutive touchdowns. Hoy completed a long 53-yard pass to Walker again. Hoy followed up with a 15-yard pass to Williams.
An unexpected 10–yard interception return by Chisholm and Davis’ two-yard run leave Golden West behind with two minutes left in the half. Kicker Jonathan Aguilar added three points from a 37-yard field goal to the Hornets’ scoreboard ending the half at 38-6.
At the start of the third, Hoy completed a six-yard run for another touchdown for the Hornets.
Golden West Quarterback Adam Vance answered back with hitting a 18-yard pass to Zimari Manning for the Rustler’s second touchdown.
Hoy widened the score gap even more by completing a 23-yard pass to McNeal with five minutes left in the third.
After a slow beginning in the fourth quarter, Rustler Quinn McElfresh grabbed a 23-yard pass for another touchdown for Golden West.
After multiple rushes from Hornets’ Philip Butler, Isaiah Jackson completes a pass to David Richardson for 13 yards for Fullerton’s last touchdown of the game.
The Rustlers managed to sneak in one last touchdown with a long 69-yard run by Darren Sandoval bringing to final score to a Hornet victory 59-27.
The Hornets’ maintained an undefeated record at home tonight (5-0).
Hoy completed 332 passing yards with four touchdowns this game. McNeal ended with 132 receiving yards.
Tim Byrnes, Hornets’ head coach, is definitely proud of his team’s victory and said his they will be hard at work in preparing for the SCFA playoffs.
