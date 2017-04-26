Hornets round up the Rustlers

The Hornets, who are now on a three game winning streak, came out on April 25 to beat the Golden West Rustlers away, 5-1.

Overall the Hornets are (5-14) in conference play whereas the Rustlers are (8-11) overall in conference play.

The ball game started off slow, with no runs from both teams in the first and second inning. The Rustlers changed up the atmosphere of game with their first run in the bottom of the third when sophomore infielder Chris Rodriguez hit an RBI single bringing in freshman infielder Zakk Morgan.

Rustlers bats were hot throughout the inning, intimidating the Hornets with a score of 0-1.

As the players came up to bat for the Hornets, who have won back-to-back games, were ready to put on a show for the Rustlers and try to tie up the game.

It was a tough fourth and fifth inning for the Hornets with easy outs on first base and a fly ball caught by Rustlers outfielder, and strikeouts, but that didn’t diminish their positive outlook on the game as they kept fighting.

Down by one going into the top of the seventh inning, the Hornets looked to take the lead for the first time in the game.

Sophomore outfielder Joey Parente came up to bat with sophomore infielder Daniel Tuerffs and sophomore infielder Todd Yost on base. Parente hit a triple fly ball out to left field that led Tuerffs and Yost home which led the Hornets to take the lead and put runners up on the board, making the score 2-1.

“This was another game where we grinded it out, I have to give credit for team effort. Molnar pitched a really awesome ball game for us and we needed him to do that,” said Hornet head coach Nick Fuscardo about the win against Rustlers.

With Parente on third base, the Rustlers looked to maintain the Hornets, yet fell short when Parente was led home on an error by the catcher making the score 3-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Hornets play heated up when freshman infielder Jake Anderson hit a single ground ball to center and then freshman catcher Tate Brock came up to bat and walked.

“Our offense was slow early, but what ended up happening throughout the game is we were getting clutch hits from Parente and Aguilar and ultimately that helped extend our lead,” said Fuscardo.

Todd Yost then walked, which created excitement and an urge to put runners on the board when freshman shortstop Andrew Aguilar came up to bat and hit a 2 RBI fly ball to right field that led runners home and upped the score, 5-1.

Fuscardo ended on a clear note about Thursday last home game and said “our kids have pride and they want to win, and we will come out on thursday with that same attitude ready to finish off strong.”

Catch the Hornets battle against the Golden West Rustlers, on Thursday April 27 at 2 p.m. at their last home game of the season.

