Hornets score late goal to tie with Goldenwest College

At home, the Hornets men’s soccer team tied with Goldenwest College by a final score of 2-2 on Sept. 15.

Coming off a win against Glendale Community College, the Hornets ended their first conference game with a draw against the Goldenwest Ruslters.

“There were some good things that we saw today, there some things that we could have obviously been sharper on, all in all it was a tough game and we’re glad that our guys battled back,” commented Head-Coach Greg Aviles.

The first half of the game began with Fullerton limited in their scoring opportunities, but their defense kept them in a deadlock with Goldenwest up until about halfway through the first.

After being awarded a corner, Fullerton found their opportunity to score. Sophomore left back, Tyler Grassi scored the first goal of the game about halfway through the first half breaking up the scoreless tie.

As the clock ticked closer to halftime, Goldenwest missed some scoring opportunities, but we’re able to tie the game taking advantage of a throw-in. Goldenwest Freshman foward, Julio Galicia set up a scoring chance for Freshman center back, Jesus Vargas. Vargas capitalized on his opportunity which tied the game 1-1 heading into halftime.

Coming back from the break, Goldenwest had their first crack at a goal when a corner headed by Sophomore right wing, Brian Orozco. However, the header was sent too high and bounced off the top post.

The Ruslters kept applying pressure on Fullerton’s defense. Just moments later, Freshman midfielder, Alexis Palacios took a shot to the upper right corner of the goal, but the Hornets Freshman goalkeeper, Silverstre Puebla made a diving save to keep the game tied.

Puebla made another save a few plays later on a free kick. Goldenwest midfielder, Martin Rafael’s shot got saved by Puebla.

“I felt like I helped my team to earn what we did today,” commented Puebla.

Late in the half, Goldenwest took the lead off a goal by Freshman midfielder, Noel Gonzalez.

Needing a goal to avoid the loss, the Hornet offense had their backs up against the wall. With seemingly their last opportunity to score, the Hornets were awarded a corner as the game neared its end.

“Just stay focused, we’ve been working hard, we’ve had a lot of challenges and we’ve overcome a lot so just stay focused and stay in the game,” is the message that Aviles gave to his team.

Taking the corner for Fullerton was Freshman left back, Cesar Coronado. Coronado lobbed the ball near the goal. After one shot was blocked, Freshman forward, Miles Metoyer was able to find an opening and score to tie the game.

Neither team was able to score with the little time remaining, and the two conference rivals tied with a score of 2-2.

With conference play opening up, the Hornets look to steadily improve each day.

“I think the way we control the game is one of the biggest things we need to work on,” commented Sophomore midfielder, Melchor Gomez.

For the Hornets, their next game will be another Orange Empire Conference game at home on Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. against Irvine Valley College.

