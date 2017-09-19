Hornets secure first conference win late against Irvine Valley College

The Hornets men’s soccer came out with a late goal to win by a final score of 2-1 on Sept. 19 at home.

Coming off a tie against Goldenwest College in their first conference match, the Hornets played a rough game and came out with their first win putting the team 3-5-1 for the season, 1-0-1 in conference play.

“A big relief for all the coaches and players to come out with a positive result. We had a tough preseason, the tie last Friday and the win today gives us a lot of confidence in our ability to compete,” said freshman goalkeeper Silvestre Puebla.

The first half of the game was physical as Fullerton tried to find gaps in their opponent’s defensive half, but the IVC defense kept composure keeping the game in a standstill until last minutes of the first half.

Sophomore Miles Metoyer cross found Freshman forward Cesar Ortega alone who scored the first goal of the game, giving the Hornets a 1-0 lead.

The lead did not last long, IVC finally created a scoring opportunity off a misplayed pass in the Fullerton defensive backfield. IVC Sophomore forward, Toby Waterman’s header graced past the fingertips of goalkeeper Puebla for the equalizer and the game was tied 1-1 leading into halftime.

Minutes into the second half, Fullerton had their chance to take the lead, Freshman midfielder, Pablo Ros created space and took a shot at goal, but the ball skimmed just past the right post keeping the game tied.

Looking to avoid another tie, Head-Coach Greg Aviles went to 3-5-3 formation. Hoping to apply pressure on the IVC defense and opening passing lanes for a chance at goal. With the game about to end, the Hornets were awarded a free kick and Sophomore captain Nick Davila stepped up in his first game back.

“Coming off shoulder injury and mcl sprain I was given generous minutes in the second half and when the free kick was giving I felt the need to step up,” said Davila. “Every day after practice during the summer and preseason I would hit around thirty free kicks. I felt this helped really prepare me for this moment and come out with the game winning shot.”

Davila curved the ball passed the wall and the goalkeeper stood no chance as the ball hit the back of the net giving Fullerton a 2-1 win.

With conference win under their belt, the Hornets have gradually improved as the season has progressed.

“We a going to keep moving and we a growing every week. We are an extremely young team and it takes time to mature, but we went through one of the toughest preseason schedules which has helped us prepare and overcame adversity that each game brings” said Aviles.

The Hornets look to secure another win in the Orange Empire Conference at Norco College on Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.

