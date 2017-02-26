Hornets sting the Vikings off the State Championship board

Southern California’s number 1 ranked community college basketball team, the Fullerton College Hornets (23-6 overall) earned their first playoff victory of the postseason against the Barstow Community College Vikings (16-12) Saturday Feb. 25.
Players were met by an enthusiastic crowd and both teams started strong but the Hornets took the lead early on and never looked back.
The Hornets moved the ball fluidly, working well especially offensively through the entire game.
During the first half, Sophomore guard and forward Kenny Barnes who hit a total of 26 points, worked the inside and made important offensive and defensive rebounds.
Sophomore guard Ian Fox having a total of 24 points, kept the teams momentum and had Barstow struggling to stop the Hornets from making numerous baskets both inside and past the 3 point line.
Hornets were still leading at the half at 47-30 after Barstow started to find their rhythm near the end of the first. As the second-half got underway the gym was filled and fans rallied in support of their players on the court.
During the second half, Fox hit 4 three-pointers which kept the Hornets on a roll creating an even bigger lead against the Vikings.
Sophomore guard Dillon Reise’s rebound game was strong making 7 rebounds in the second half and 11 rebounds overall.
Sophomore guard Nick Anderson had 13 assists and no turnovers during the course of the game.
The Vikings put up a good fight but were no match for the Hornets playing their best basketball of the season as final score was 96-65.
“We got a lot of weapons right now and it’s going to be really hard to stop us if we play the way we’re playing tonight offensively,” said Fox after the game. “We’ve played the best teams, we’re ready for every team and we respect every team but we know we can come in and get some wins and win this whole thing.”
“Were happy we got a win. We’re looking forward to next week,” said head coach for the Hornets Perry Webster. “My guys don’t want to stop seeing each other every day, They want to keep practicing every day so that’s all we’re talking about. Making sure we give our all and live the fight every day.”
Catch the Hornets battle the Chaffey College Panthers (23-8 overall) next week on March 4th at 7:00 p.m. at Fullerton College for the SoCal regional finals game where the winner of next week advances to the State Tournament.
More Stats:
#3 Nick Anderson- (8 points, 7 rebounds, 13 assists, 0 turnovers)
#11 Kenny Barnes- (26 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists)
#23 Dillon Reise- (11 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists)
#32 Ian Fox- (24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists)
#44 Kendall Lauderdale- (14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks)
For all stats please visit their website.
