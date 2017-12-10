Hornets win back-to-back State and National Championships to cap off perfect season

Fullerton College has made history by winning back to back national and state championships.
The Hornets are coming off a perfect season as they ended the regular season at 13-0 and continue their undefeated streak that has dated to last season.
Throughout this season, the Hornets had more than their fair share of record breaking moments.
From going undefeated for two straight seasons, the Hornets ended their season on a 19-game win streak. They had the most points at the half with 50, and end a game with the most points with 79 and the Hornets had the most touchdowns in a game with 11.
Individually, the Hornets also made history. Sophomore running back Gerald Hulett’s winning touchdown against the College of San Mateo put him as the all-time leader in school history with 27 total rushing touchdowns, passing the previous leader Damon Sweazy, who had 26 in 1983-84 season.
The emergence of the Hornets sophomore quarterback Kane Wilson, and freshman Ladarius Skelton, brought new life and meaning to the team. The quarterback duo were responsible for hauling in over 6800 yards of offense.
“I’d say our strengths lies with our competitive edge. The out-of-state players who aren’t selfish, but we’re driven and hungry to make an opportunity for us and our families. Our weakness is that we always get off to a slow start against teams and gradually pick up the tempo and finish out the games strong,” added Sophomore wide receiver Keandre Powell.
Behind the superb leadership of coach Tim Byrnes, the Hornets have had the largest victories totaling an average of 69 points.
Byrnes is the second coach in Fullerton College history to play in and win multiple championships.
“The coaches prepared us well. They gave us the game plan and we just went out and executed. Its all because of the coaches,” said freshman defensive end Eric Berryman.
The Hornets allowed an average of 57 points in just 13 games, as they brought yet another title back to Fullerton College.
A season that began with a 77-28 victory over Santa Ana college showed a glimpse of what the Hornets were capable of. From their season opener all the way to their final game, not one was able to dethrone the reigning champions.
A stout defense combined with an explosive offense all season long kept the Hornets undefeated and led them to their eventual championship victory over the College of San Mateo.
Undoubtedly the Hornets were primed to repeat as champions. From blowing out conference opponents during the regular season to the late game heroics in the championship game, the Hornets had their sights set on defending their state championship and they did just that.
“We told y’all what was coming from jump, we just had to wait for it to happen,” stated Sophomore safety Keandre Powell.
The Hornets made history this year ranging from breaking team records in points and in touchdowns to setting individual records for rushing touchdowns. Fullerton’s picture perfect season ended in the only way imaginable, as champions atop the nation.
Leave a Reply