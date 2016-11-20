Hornets win National Bowl against Pirates, advance to SCFA Championship

Fullerton started off slow giving up two sacks on Quarterback Jordan Hoy in their first possession, but caught momentum and battled to a 48-42 win over Ventura in the National Bowl Saturday afternoon.
Pirates Quarterback Jake Luton lead Ventura down the field on three pass place scoring on their first possession. Luton went 30 for 58 for 408 yards and six touchdowns in the loss.
The Hornets (10-1) responded on the following drive and scored with Hoy completing a pass to Asante Wilder for 10 yards for a Fullerton touchdown.
Hoy finished the day 33 for 45 for 361 yards and four touchdowns in the game, and was named the National Bowl’s MVP.
Fullerton’s Justin Manyweather 15-yard pass and Hoy rushed 12 yards to the end zone for the Hornet’s second touchdown. Manyweather ended the afternoon with 109 receiving yards.
Hornet Kicker Jonathan Aguilar added three points with a field goal for Fullerton to start off the second quarter.
The Hornets took advantage of Ventura penalties, and Hoy threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre McNeal.
The Pirates (8-3) managed to retaliate with an interception by Alvin Pacheco capping off with their second touchdown with five minutes left in the half.
Hornets would not accept a Pirate lead and responded with a touchdown pass to Manyweather for 25 yards to end the half with a 31-14 lead.
The third quarter saw a game of catch up with both teams scoring touchdowns back and forth.
The Fullerton defense kept the pressue on Luton throughout the game. The Hornets’ Montre Bonner sacked Luton four times and finished with seven tackles.
Behind Bonner in defense were Tim Gordon and Tyler Stephney, who both shared six tackles each.
After a few unsuccessful possessions, Fullerton took control of the game with an interception by D’Angelo Ross followed by Aguilar with a 38-yard field goal.
The Pirates tried to come back as Luton completed two more touchdown passes as the fourth quarter dwindled down.
No. 1 Fullerton will host the SCFA Championship Game against No. 2 Riverside City at Yorba Linda High School’s Nathan Shapell Stadium Saturday Nov. 26. Kick off will start at 1 p.m.
