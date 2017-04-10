How will federal budget cuts affect Fullerton?

The city of Fullerton provides for the community, through activities, programs and projects.

Due to recent proposed budget cuts by the Trump administration, these resources may be affected in several ways.

The cuts include $3.7 billion in grants for teacher training, after-school and summer programs, and aid programs to first-generation and low-income students and to transportation projects among other cuts.

“Nothing has concretely affected us yet but we are expecting it to,” said Mario Galindo, Director of resource development for the Boys and Girls Club of Fullerton.

After-school programs where some children get an extra meal may either before or after school may be affected. This may come at some cost to parents who are already paying or who are subsidized through federal funding.

Additional programs affected by the Boys and Girls Club would be the arts, school readiness, and juvenile probation mentoring.

These programs affect everyone not only those directly in these programs because these children will grow-up and eventually contribute back to the city.

If these resources aren’t here, the Boys and Girls Club will do it’s best to still provide and fundraise to meet the needs of these programs.

The city manager was not available to comment on the recent budget cuts.

