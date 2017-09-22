“Internship Bootcamp” preps students for the workforce

At Fullerton College you have all the tools you need to be successful and complete an internship before you graduate.

FC has a Career and Life Center in which you will get assistance from either will Jennifer Merchant and Janine Cirrito to guide you to programs based on your major and will help you throughout the entire process.

How do you get started?

First you need to check with the Financial Aid Office to see if you will be covered, then speak with the employer of your choice and get your forms signed and finally consult your adviser.

FC Career Connect is located in the 2000 Bldg. There you can get all the information you need as well as help with creating a resume and cover letter.

The “Internship Bootcamp” offered an insight into the world of internships and gave students information they did not know existed.

Leah Schubin, FC student, said “I’m a first year, and I have not found one [major] yet, but this meeting will definitely help me out in the near future.”

Professor Courtney Lane says, “ I hope that students will take on an internship while in college so that they can see what it is like and see if they actually want the job. Sometimes you get to see things you don’t enjoy or oh my gosh this is amazing.”

