It’s National Vanilla Cupcake Day

Isn’t it wonderful that this small delicacy known as the vanilla cupcake gets its own national day to be enjoyed?

The cupcake can be traced all the way back to 1796 when the idea to bake small individual cakes was introduced by Amelia Simmons in her cookbook American Cookery. The term “cupcake” didn’t make its debut until 1828 in Seventy-five Receipts for Pastry, Cakes and Sweetmeats written by Eliza Leslie.

It was seen as a convenience since it took a lot less time to bake than a normal-sized cake.

Originally, the cupcake was not baked in a thin paper lining we typically see today, but in pottery cups. Cups such as ramekins and more are still used on occasion.

A fun fact about these miniature delights is that they are also known as “fairy cakes” in England, being the size perfectly fit for a fairy.

Other names they go by are “Patty Cakes” and “Cuppy Cakes”

Cupcakes have become so popular that entire bakeries have been devoted to them. One can find some of the most interesting types of cupcakes – of so many different flavors and colors, and of course simple ones like vanilla and chocolate as well.

Head on over to your local bakery or stay home and make a batch for yourself and others (maybe others), but feel free to enjoy a decadent vanilla cupcake today!

0 Shares









