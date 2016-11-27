Jazz music filled the FC Campus Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Synergy Vocal Jazz and Jazz Lab Band gave an amazing performance Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Synergy started the night off under the direction of Glynis David that featured great vocals from 10 singers and was joined by a rhythm section of four musicians.

The group began with “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” by Stevie Wonder. The song started with the amazing alto singer Jessica Lemire. Along with vocals by soprano singers Gemma Castro and Valentia Bocca. They were also joined by alto singers Caitlyn Brandel and Jazelle Geotina.

The rhythm section added great sound to the vocals with Tina Park on piano, Miguel Partida on guitar, Cole Sainburg on bass and Kaylah Ivey on drums.

Synergy continued the night with their performance of “Within” by Daft Punk. The slow pace 2013 song was had the 10 singers including tenor vocalists Elijah Nevarez and Christopher Salgado, as well as bass singers Jesse Slatton, Paul Depaola and Owen Lee.

The song took on a faster pace than the original and added high tempos and beat box into the arrangement. It was a a great transition to their next song entitled “Jeanine” by Duke Pearson. This song stared the sopranos, as well as alto singer Caitlyn Brandel after the improv solo.

The group had a strong ending with “Let It Shine” by Keb’ Mo’. It was an energy filled performance with almost every singer jumping in with a solo as the group singed and danced along.

“Closing the night with that energy was awesome! It is such a fun song to sing with the group.” bass vocalist Paul Depaola said.

Next on stage was Jazz Lab Band with great arrangements directed by Chad Willis. The band really seemed to steal the show with their classic pieces.

The band performed the Sesame Street song entitled “Bein’ Green” by Joe Raposo. The song was originally performed by Kermit on season one of “The Muppet Show”.

“I wish my trombone would sound like Kermit’s voice. I was singing along in my head the entire time.” trombone player Brendon Downs explained.

Tenor player Don Kjawano stole the performance with his solo in “The 9:20 Special” by Spud Murphy and “A Child is Born” by Tad Jones.

Kawano stood with confidence as he played his solo during the show.

“A Child is Born” was a short and sweet arrangement with soft music from the trumpets and trombone along with guitar, bass and drums.

It was bass player Carlos Zagal’s first time performing and did an amazing job creating with the band.

Trumpet players Ricky Rodriguez, James Cuellar, Luis Hernandez and Reymundo Moreno were in sync from the back row as they jammed throughout the show.

The show closed with “April in Paris” by Duke/Harburg. The song ended strong with loud trumpets, trombones and drums.

“Enjoying classic music is just beautiful. It’s awesome to see everyone jamming out.” musician Jesse Soto exclaimed.

0 Shares









