Kids of all ages can express their creativity at the Fullerton Museum Center

The Fullerton Museum Center was set to hold a Spring Break Arts Conservatory during the last week of March, where kids could participate in beginning-level art and music camps.

Unfortunately, the museum has cancelled this year’s spring break program because of low enrollment numbers.

The Museum Center offers a number of other programs where children in grades 1-9 can find new, creative outlets by participating in guitar lessons and various art classes.

Wednesday Art Studio classes are held in three-week sessions and give kids a chance to explore the ancient cultures of Greece, Egypt, China and Europe through art.

The next session of Wednesday Art Studio classes will run from April 5 to April 26. These classes will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and are open to children in grades 1-6.

During the summer, the museum will also be offering art and music programs, including a “Camp Da Vinci” that will focus specifically on the contributions Leonardo Da Vinci made to both art and science.

To find out more about upcoming programs and events visit the Fullerton Museum Center website. Registration for art and music programs can be completed here.

0 Shares









