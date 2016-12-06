  • - Advertisement -

La habra tamale festival launches delicious food and entertainment

Valerie Vera Posted On December 6, 2016
0
12 Views
0

Streets get filled with hungry people as they search for their perfect tamale on a cold, winter day in Brio Park in La Habra.

Different vendors and booths give a wide range of foods offered to the masses of American and Hispanic heritage.

Foods include: menudo, kettle corn, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, tacos and churros.

La Habra Family Resource Center

The La Habra Family Resource Center sharing some of their tamales at the Tamale Festival at La Habra Photo credit: Joshua Miranda

“This is my first year here and the food is delicious,” Kathy Adams, a local of La Harbra, said, “I never tried a tamale before, so it is a new food experience for me.”

Volunteers were on hand in order to assist with the festivities.

“I enjoy interacting with kids and I am signed up for five hours,” Katrina Moreno, volunteer for the event, said, “the event is a great opportunity to gather our community.”

Food and entertainment booths were flanked by arts and crafts booths selling handmade crafts made by locals.

Tamale Festival

Samantha Elizondo performing on the community stage. Photo credit: Valerie Vera

This year the event pulled bigger numbers than prior.

“This year is much bigger, there is supposed to be an expected 10,000 people today,” Tracy Poncechrist, a volunteer at the information booth, said, “it’s so big this year that we had to close Euclid,” Poncechrist said.

The festival closed out with the annual lighting of a Christmas tree.

Tamale Festival

A tent filled with local vendors selling their products. Photo credit: Valerie Vera

Post Views: 12

- Advertisement -


Author

Valerie Vera


You may also like
Tamale lovers, the Placentia Tamale Festival is an event you don’t want to miss
December 6, 2016
Reader and Writers Club gives back to Fullerton
December 2, 2016
Review: The Weeknd serenades fans with new album “Starboy”
December 1, 2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play