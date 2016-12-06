La habra tamale festival launches delicious food and entertainment

Streets get filled with hungry people as they search for their perfect tamale on a cold, winter day in Brio Park in La Habra.

Different vendors and booths give a wide range of foods offered to the masses of American and Hispanic heritage.

Foods include: menudo, kettle corn, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, tacos and churros.

“This is my first year here and the food is delicious,” Kathy Adams, a local of La Harbra, said, “I never tried a tamale before, so it is a new food experience for me.”

Volunteers were on hand in order to assist with the festivities.

“I enjoy interacting with kids and I am signed up for five hours,” Katrina Moreno, volunteer for the event, said, “the event is a great opportunity to gather our community.”

Food and entertainment booths were flanked by arts and crafts booths selling handmade crafts made by locals.

This year the event pulled bigger numbers than prior.

“This year is much bigger, there is supposed to be an expected 10,000 people today,” Tracy Poncechrist, a volunteer at the information booth, said, “it’s so big this year that we had to close Euclid,” Poncechrist said.

The festival closed out with the annual lighting of a Christmas tree.

