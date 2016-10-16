Laguna Beach artistry inspires Fullerton

Lens-flare: A Photography Exhibition features 20 artists working with an array of cameras with the intent to evoke emotion, inspiration, and excitement through the use of photography.

Laguna Beach, California is known for its beauty, elegance and fine art. Here one can find beautiful small coastal inlets at Crystal Cove State Park, elegant eateries and quite a large selection of fine art galleries.

Las Laguna Gallery is a contemporary fine art gallery that features works of art from a wide range of mediums and artists.

Nestled inside the Laguna Village artist community directly across from The Cliff Restaurant, right off South Coast Hwy, the gallery is surrounded by inspiring views of Main Beach, unique jewelry shops and often live music.

“Here you always feel like you’re on vacation,” Dave Swift,long time local resident, said.

You will immediately notice how small of a space Las Laguna Gallery takes up.

“Having such a small space allows the gallery to change art more frequently than the larger galleries.” Guillermo De La Cruz, the gallery’s sole employee said. It surely should help keep expenses low as well. Also with less art during an exhibit with multiple artists, guests can get up close and personal with the art.

Las Laguna Gallery accepts submissions of artwork through the web based service titled CaFE. The nonprofit arts service organization facilitates the process for both the gallery and the artists

The ambiance was supplied by musical artists Robert Jon and The Wreck, as they serenaded the crowd on the last night of the exhibit.

Photographer Qingjian Meng provided art that set the tone for the exhibit. Models dressed in vintage clothing offset by technology, that wasn’t available during their chosen time periods.

Artist Gary Irving also supplied a piece titled ‘Drag Race’, where two colorful vintage Volkswagen vans seemed to be taking off from the starting line with police lights not too far behind.

Bring Us Your Dead, inspired by the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, will be the theme of October, with an artist reception on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Custom acrylic pet portraits in the Dia de los Muertos theme on display by Robin Arthur of Robini Art.

During November the Oil Vs Acrylic Challenge, which compares and contrasts the two throughout the years. The artist reception for this show is planned for Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Completing the year with a call for entry themed, small works – BIG TALENT which runs from Dec. 1 – 30, 2016 with the artist reception on Thursday, December 1 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Entry deadline for small works – BIG TALENT exhibition is Nov. 6, 2016.

You don’t have to be an artist to appreciate art – maybe you’ve thought about purchasing that one-of-a-kind piece for yourself or someone special, Las Laguna Gallery offers options for all alike.

First Thursdays Art Walk in Laguna Beach happens every month from 6 – 9 p.m. and is proud to offer a unique cultural experience with a guided trolley service to Art Walk guests, all free of charge.