Larry’s Pizza: Making pizza great again

Since the 70’s, this comfortable pizza joint has been a hot spot known

for their price, quality and welcoming enviroment that makes regular customers come again and again.

The now co-owners, James Villegas, Joey Fierro and Diego Moreno have stayed loyal to Larry’s for years, perfecting their pizza to it’s finest.

“I have been around Larry’s since I was a teenager,” Villegas said,” the environment has always been really friendly so I stayed around until I became co-owner.”

The establishment stays true to their craft of pizza making by providing customers with the best ingredients out there.

“We strive to have high quality pizza,” Moreno said, “it’s more expensive than cooperate chains but the amount of time that goes into our dough and ingredients makes it stand out above the rest.”

The amount of time comes from constant hard work involving their dough as it takes 19 hours for it to be edible before it gets saturated with their secret sauce.

It may be a lot of work but it pays off by their followers consistently spreading the word, creating a devoted fan base.

“My friend posted a picture on Snapchat,” Nick Sanchez, Fullerton College student, said, “I asked where this was and that lead me to come here. The pizza is delicious and the prices aren’t bad since they always have specials, making it affordable for anyone.”

Among other customers there are the Oakland Raiders.

“We host the Orange County Raider Booster Club.” Villegas said, “they come in on Sunday mornings and eat pizza.”

Larry’s is not only involved with making the freshest pizzas for the Raiders but strives to help out the community one pizza at a time by sponsoring the Fullerton Little League since the mid 80’s.

The more you buy, they more they will contribute.

The crowd favorite being Larry’s Classic Combination Pizza which contains provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, sausage and olives.

Expansion is also on the rise as they take their time creating new items to the menu.

“In the future, we are going to start adding calzones, different flavors to our wings and lasagna,” Villegras said, “it’s our job to keep growing and teaching each other how make things better.”

All in all, this pizza parlor is not going anywhere so check out their website and go by in person to grab a bite. Catering and discounts to local business and organizations is also available.

“We just want to create a warm atmosphere, so stop by, you won’t regret it.” Villegras said.

