Lewin and her soccer team win the last away!

The Hornets (2-10-3, 4-12-3) have had a long season behind them and have decided to lay everything they had on the field to hopefully close up their season accomplished.

Offense played a major role in the Hornets performance as they dominated the Mustang’s half of the field with 18 shots on goalkeeper Felicia Lucerio.

Hornet goal tender Marla Debarros only had 2 saves throughout the game but fell short 1 goal in the second half.

The hot and dry weather played a big impact on the both the Hornets and the Mustangs playing, especially in the first half.

“It was one of the worst games simply because no one could breathe,” Sophomore forward Amalia Serna said. “The air was dry and the altitude change impacted on our playing a lot.”

Head coach Pamela Lewin agrees as she states how the heat zapped the energy out of the girls but is still proud that her team was able to secure the win despite the obstacles.

Leading scorers for the Hornets Emily Valdez and Totsiana Lotscutoff put Fullerton on the map with a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Sophomore forward Valdez pokes the ball in the bottom right corners being the first the score for the Hornets at the 19th minute of the match.

“It was a lucky, but I’m just glad that I was able to get the first goal to give the team more confidence throughout the whole game,” Valdez said.

Shortly following Valdez’ goal, Freshman forward Lotscutoff scores at the 26th minute of the game from a combination play started with a cross from Amalia Serna to Marriah Gishwiller with a pass to Lotscutoff for the finish.

Saving the Mustangs from a Hornet shutout was Amanda McCaulley with a dribble up the right side of the field and a shot at the near post at the 62nd minute of the match.

The Hornets have a big game to prepare for as they say goodbye to their 2016 season and their Sophomores on Thursday against Saddleback College.

Serna being one of the few Sophomores on the team expresses how important it is to end the season right. To play and compete for not only for the whole team, but especially for the ones that could be their last time playing collegiate soccer.

“Step off the field knowing that you did everything you could in that last game,” Serna said. “Come off that field satisfied with how you played and how great it was to leave your heart out on the field.”

Lewin is eager to see the performance of her team especially since they have grown in such a positive direction since the beginning of the season.

“We don’t have much time to prepare for such an athletic team like Saddleback,” Lewin said. “Since we’ve had so any injuries, we’ve been doing light practices but working a lot on technical things that will hopefully be in our advantage.”

Catch the Hornets play their last game of the season against Saddleback College at 3 p.m. on Fullerton’s home field.

